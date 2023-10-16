Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens got into a war of words Sunday over whether college students should be blacklisted by potential employers for taking part in protests against Israel.

It started with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy writing on X that he thought Harvard student groups who co-signed the “anti-Israel letter are simple fools,” but it’s “not productive” for their members to face blacklisting. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” Kelly replied.

“They sided with terrorists who murdered children and old women,” Kelly added, referring to the Harvard groups that signed a letter saying Israel was “entirely responsible” for the Hamas attacks that led to more than 1,400 Israelis being killed. “You’re not clear on this as someone who wants to be president?” Kelly asked.

Ramaswamy wrote in response that what the student groups “said was dead wrong” but that he doesn’t “think it’s productive to hunt down individual members of college student groups for the purpose of blacklisting them. Persuasion is better than force, let’s stick to principle.”

“If they are not ‘persuaded’ that murdering babies is wrong, there is no ‘persuading’ them,” former Fox News host Kelly hit back. “We don’t hire those who do the killing & we don’t hire those who applaud the killers while the savagery is underway. If you are open to hiring one of these lunatics, tho, good to know!”

“Oh stop it,” Daily Wire commentator Owens wrote, chiming in on the row. “This is incredibly disingenuous, Megyn. You know that many of those students are not out there because they want babies to be murdered.” Owens went on to say that college kids “are stupid” and said she used to be “radically pro-choice” herself and was now glad “I didn’t get put on a ‘conservative’ black list for wanting babies murdered.”

“Being liberal is not the same as taking to the streets to cheer murdered babies and blame said murders on the victims,” Kelly retorted. “But you go ahead and hire as many of them as you want Candace. I’m sure the @realDailyWire will love that.”

Owens and Kelly continued their spat, with Owens arguing that students are “misguided,” believing they are taking part in a righteous cause. “K I look forward to seeing them intern on your show and your reeducation of them,” Kelly wrote.

“You’re attempting snark, but as a matter of fact, I almost exclusively hired reformed BLM activists to work for my charity, BLEXIT,” Owens replied. “They actually proved to be the most dedicated employees to the cause because the mission was personal to them.”

She added that she is “living proof” that students can change their beliefs. “Cultural propaganda coupled with educational brainwash has proven potent, but not irreversible,” Owens wrote.

“Awesome! Keep it rolling!” Kelly sarcastically replied. “Students for Justice in Palestine will love your thoughtful lessons on how it’s bad to murder Jews. Can’t wait to see you turn their lives around.”