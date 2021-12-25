Candace Owens: Trump Is Pro-Vax Because He’s ‘Too Old’ to Understand the Internet
Far-right provocateur and anti-vaxxer Candace Owens, 32, took to Instagram to explain why she thinks Donald Trump unexpectedly defended COVID vaccines during an interview with her earlier this week. The reason? Trump, 75, is “too old” to know how to navigate the internet and find those “obscure websites” where, it seems that she believes, the truth about COVID and vaccines can only be found. “People oftentimes forget that, like, how old Trump is,” she said. “He comes from a generation—I’ve seen other people that are older have the exact same perspective, like, they came from a time before TV, before internet, before being able to conduct their independent research. And everything that they read in a newspaper that was pitched to them, they believed that that was a reality.” Owens urged her conservative fanbase to take it easy on Trump, saying that she doesn’t think his support of the vaccine is “evil” or “based in any corruption.” But, she added, “he needs to have a larger conversation to understand what’s going on and why so many people are horrified by his remarks.”