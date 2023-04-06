Candace Owens Reveals Just How Much a Famed Designer Hates her
SCATHING REJECTION
Candace Owens revealed Wednesday how famed interior designer David Netto hilariously rejected her and her hubby after they reached out to maybe have their home re-done. Owens revealed that her husband filled out a “contact us” form on Netto’s website and “wrote the most polite email” because they loved the work he’d done at a friend’s home in Nashville, Variety reported. Netto reportedly responded to the inquiry with a rather blunt email, writing: “Dear George, thank you for your inquiry. I’d rather get beat in the ass with a wooden plank than ever go near either of you. Kind regards, David.” Owens wasn’t amused by the response, reportedly saying, “If a white conservative male had written that email to an outspoken Black liberal, he would’ve lost everything. They would’ve said it was like Jim Crow.” When reached for comment by Variety, Netto reportedly said, “It’s not a race thing, it’s a terrorism/amorality thing.”