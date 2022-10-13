Candace Owens Says Bank Kicked Kanye West Out
CASHING OUT
It appears as though Kanye West is on the lookout for a new financial institution to store his millions after conservative pundit Candace Owens posted a screenshot of the bank’s termination notice to the rapper. Owens, who wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt alongside West in Paris and claimed the backlash proved there was “hatred towards White people,” posted the “official notice” from JPMorgan Chase Bank on Wednesday. “Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” she wrote alongside the image. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.” The letter states it is ending its relationship with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities and gave West a Nov. 21 deadline to find another bank. The apparent cancellation is the latest in a string of controversies for the rapper. On Tuesday, an episode of The Shop featuring the rapper was pulled, with SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter telling Andscape that West “used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”