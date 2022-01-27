Candace Owens Sees Plot to ‘Destroy Fabrics of Society’ in Minnie Mouse Wearing a Pantsuit
HYSTERIA
Candace Owens argued with a completely straight face late Wednesday that a new campaign featuring Minnie Mouse in a pantsuit in France is evidence of a progressive plot to “destroy fabrics of society” and distract from bacon that she claims costs $30 in the U.S. Speaking to Jesse Watters on Fox News, Owens appeared to barely contain her outrage. “I mean look, this is why people don’t take these people seriously,” she said. “They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society saying that there’s issues, so everybody looks over here. Look at Minnie Mouse. Don’t look at inflation, Jesse, look at Minnie Mouse. The world is going forward because you’ve got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can’t get anything at the grocery store and you can’t buy a piece of bacon unless you’ve got $30 in your pocket. At least we’re addressing the real problem, which is Minnie Mouse,” she said. It was not immediately clear where Owens got the idea that Minnie Mouse’s traditional red and white polka dot dress had been deemed a “problem.” Disneyland Paris and designer Stella McCartney made very clear in statements this week that the Disney character’s new garb is only temporary, part of a one-month promotion to honor Women’s History Month in March and Disney’s 30th anniversary of its Paris theme park.