Candace Owens Sends DM Attacking Jewish Artist-Activist Zoë Buckman
OFF THE DEEP END
Candace Owens has been called out by Jewish artist-activist Zoë Buckman for Holocaust denial as the conservative pundit falls further down an antisemitism rabbit hole. In her Instagram story, Buckman, ex-wife of Friends star David Schwimmer, slammed Owens for suggesting that the reports of Nazi doctor Josef Mengele’s horrific experiments might be “propaganda.” According to Owens, who made the statements on her podcast, such experiments would’ve been a “waste of supplies.” Page Six reported that Owens then responded Buckman’s post in a DM, saying “You guys really believe everything you read as long as you can play the victim.” This comes after Owens was let go from The Daily Wire in March for antisemitic comments and disputes with the outlet’s founder Ben Shapiro over the war in Gaza. In March, Owens continued to endorse unfounded claims that Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte, is secretly transgender. Owens said, “I’m willing to stake my entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.”