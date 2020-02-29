CHEAT SHEET
    Police Thought Georgia Teen Was Dead. Now She’s Charged With Murder.

    PLOT TWIST

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    When Georgia authorities found two people dead in a fire this week, they thought the victims were Gerald Walton, 21, and his kid sister, Candace Walton, 16. They were only half-right—and now Candace has been arrested and charged with arson and the murder of her brother, the Macon Telegraph reports. Police pulled her over in western Kentucky driving her mother’s car, and they say they found incriminating material. The mother, Tasha Vandiver, 46, is still missing, and it’s not clear if she might be the other person in the burned Monroe County home.

    ;