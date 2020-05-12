CHEAT SHEET
    Colorado Restaurant That Defied Lockdown Is Shuttered

    LOCKED UP

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Nick Puckett via Reuters

    A Colorado restaurant that defiantly opened for sit-down service on Mother’s Day—drawing big unmasked crowds—was shuttered Tuesday after authorities cracked down. After photos of the appalling scene circulated on social media, Gov. Jared Polis had announced that C&C Coffee and Kitchen’s license would be suspended, and county officials ordered the Castle Rock eatery to close. The Denver Post reports that although the doors were locked, customers kept coming by Tuesday to show support, some taping money to the front wall of the restaurant.

    Read it at Denver Post