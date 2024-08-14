U.S. Newsvertical orientation badge

The jet set couple’s luxurious lifestyle was collapsing around them when Brandon Miller’s suicide revealed the scale of their debts.

Candice Miller is moving to Miami following the death of her husband.

Mark Sagliocco/Getty

The influencer widow of cash-strapped late financier Brandon Miller is relocating to Miami and putting the family’s “debt-ridden” Hamptons estate up for sale for more than $15 million, according to reports.

Candice Miller, founder of luxury lifestyle social media brand Mama + Tata, has listed the seven-bedroom home on over an acre in Water Mill, New York, with Bespoke Real Estate for $15,495,000.

Built in 2013, the mansion boasts eight full bathrooms, two staircases, five fireplaces, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage.

    “Upon entering, you are greeted by a grand double-height foyer featuring elegant shiplap interiors and custom millwork throughout,” says the listing.

    Page Six reports that Miller, 42, and her two daughters are upping sticks for Miami a month after her husband died by suicide, allegedly because of the family’s financial problems. The 43-year-old financier tried to take his own life in the garage of the Hamptons home while his wife and children were vacationing in Italy and died in a hospital a few days later on July 3.

    “She’s over in New York,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s moving to Miami before school starts and has enrolled her kids in a Miami school.”

      Miller’s Mama + Tata site featured photographs and videos of the couple’s luxury lifestyle for its 80,000-plus followers. Now The New York Times reports that the family is saddled in debt with lawsuits from “creditors, business bankruptcies, botched investments, and even a repossessed boat.”

      The family had previously been living in a $47,000-a-month rented Upper East Side house in New York City.

      If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

