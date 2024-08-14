The influencer widow of cash-strapped late financier Brandon Miller is relocating to Miami and putting the family’s “debt-ridden” Hamptons estate up for sale for more than $15 million, according to reports.

Candice Miller, founder of luxury lifestyle social media brand Mama + Tata, has listed the seven-bedroom home on over an acre in Water Mill, New York, with Bespoke Real Estate for $15,495,000.

Built in 2013, the mansion boasts eight full bathrooms, two staircases, five fireplaces, a pool house, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car garage.

“Upon entering, you are greeted by a grand double-height foyer featuring elegant shiplap interiors and custom millwork throughout,” says the listing.

Page Six reports that Miller, 42, and her two daughters are upping sticks for Miami a month after her husband died by suicide, allegedly because of the family’s financial problems. The 43-year-old financier tried to take his own life in the garage of the Hamptons home while his wife and children were vacationing in Italy and died in a hospital a few days later on July 3.

“She’s over in New York,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s moving to Miami before school starts and has enrolled her kids in a Miami school.”

Miller’s Mama + Tata site featured photographs and videos of the couple’s luxury lifestyle for its 80,000-plus followers. Now The New York Times reports that the family is saddled in debt with lawsuits from “creditors, business bankruptcies, botched investments, and even a repossessed boat.”

The family had previously been living in a $47,000-a-month rented Upper East Side house in New York City.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.