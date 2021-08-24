Oklahoma Guv Candidate Kidnapped, Raped Campaign Job Applicant: Cops
HORRIFIC
A 58-year-old longshot candidate for governor of Oklahoma allegedly offered a woman a ride to a job interview on his campaign team but instead locked her in his car, hit her with a metal pipe, and raped her at his house. Paul Tay is charged with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and rape. The victim told police she responded to a Craigslist ad on Sunday for a job with Tay, and he offered her a ride to Oklahoma City, but he instead drove to his house in Tulsa, at one point running out of gas and locking her in the car so he could panhandle for gas money. The victim said she escaped in a Walmart after convincing Tay she needed sanitary products. Tay has run for political office multiple times before in Oklahoma, always unsuccessfully.