This Canine Couture Show Starred New York Fashion Week’s Sassiest Divas

Anthony Rubio Canine Couture and Women’s Wear Show

This season, Anthony Rubio’s Canine Couture show served major Woofs. The semiannual show kicked off Sunday with over a dozen dogs in suits, gowns, and dresses. As the lights dimmed and the show began, this reporter overheard the whisper of, “Which one is your dog?” “It’s the yorkie. This is her second year modeling.” As soon as the whispers ceased, the lights beamed down and the dogs came out, accompanied by models who walked them down the runway.

With splashes of bright color infused with sequins, feathers, and jewels these canines were looking royal. Dresses were nothing less than what you would expect; flowy and long enough to double as a glamorous hammock. Suits were the same; bedazzled and bejeweled. Every dog sparkled as they walked down the runway, most with their tongues out, and noses and pinkies up.

We were impressed, but one could not say the same for the dogs. They were definitely unimpressed by our existence. But what can you expect from dogs serving MAJOR Woofs? And yes, there was also a cat who unapologetically topped it off with major shade. Kelly Caminero

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger made a major comeback for New York Fashion Week in a rain-or-shine, star-studded event Sunday.

The iconic brand drew a massive crowd to its self-proclaimed “Tommy Factory” at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In, signaling a fashion renaissance that would pay homage to Tommy’s edgy-prep origins. Initially, a light drizzle danced across the complex runway. But the rain picked up just as the show started—nature symbolizing the brand’s fashion rebirth.

Celebrities were in attendance to champion the brand’s comeback. Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker (who later provided a musical performance) were among those in the audience. Legendary supermodel Kate Moss and Shawn Mendes made an appearance, along with Kris Jenner and John Legend.

A diverse array of models grabbed the audience’s attention from each side of the arena as they stormed the industrial-styled catwalk. Styles began more simplistic—for Tommy Hilfiger standards, starting with classic styles of bold primary colors that would serve as great back-to-school attire for swanky students at Hogwarts. Trends progressed to colorblock getups, primary prints, and cowboy-themed denim ensembles (with a whip and impressive hats in tow).

Keeping in theme, songs from Beyoncé’s Renaissance album directed the tonal mood. It was a re-invitation for house music to venture back to the fashion scene, but with a modern twist.

Tommy Hilfiger said fuck the spring and summer. The show displayed an entire ready-to-wear line for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. From hefty scarves, sweater-material bodysuits, jackets, and gigantic puffer coats, the designer proved that consumers will not have to wait for what they want. Brooke Leigh Howard