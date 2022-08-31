Kate Moss: Johnny Depp Pulled Diamond Necklace Out of His Ass Crack for Me

Supermodel Kate Moss has shared the moment actor Johnny Depp produced a diamond necklace from his ass to present as a gift for her.

Breaking down her 21 most memorable looks from 1991 to now for British Vogue, the iconic Moss recalled the moment when surveying the look she wore for the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

“That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his arse. We were going out for dinner, and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?’ I was like, ‘What?’ I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace—that diamond necklace.”

Moss added she had lost the white John Galliano dress she wore that night. “If anyone has it out there, please return to me. It’s my favorite dress. He gave it to me for my 21st birthday. Those Manolo (Blahnik) shoes were my favorite shoes. I lived in them. They were the Mary Jane, black patent.”

Moss and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998. She recently testified on Depp’s behalf at his defamation trial against Amber Heard, denying a rumor he had once shoved her down some stairs.

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did,” Moss testified. “There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

In the Vogue video, Moss also talks about her first Vogue cover, walking in her first runway show, meeting Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington for the first time, her “obsession” with Vivienne Westwood clothes, and how she customized the cool-girl look that became so ubiquitous at the Glastonbury Festival—short shorts (by Alexander McQueen) and mud-splattered Wellington boots.