Integrate Delta 8 Into Your Wellness Routine With These CBD Gummies
CBD-ELICIOUS
Canna River is a jack of all trades when it comes to CBD. It offers a wide range of hemp-infused gummies in delicious flavors like passion orange guava, pink watermelon, kiwi burst, and dragon berry. Whether you’re in need of tension relief, relaxation, or a good night’s sleep, Canna River offers premium, treat-worthy gummies to help you unwind. Its Classic, Calm, Pain, and Sleep gummies feature a potent combination of CBD, CBN, and CBG, delivering targeted support for easing discomfort, enhancing sleep quality and managing stress.
D9 Gummies
30 Gummies per Bag
Free Shipping
Looking for something with more oomph? Dive into Canna River’s Delta 8 or Delta 9 gummies. Extracted from the cannabis plant, Delta 8 and Delta 9 deliver a potent, euphoric high. Each D8 gummy packs 25mg of Delta 8 THC, while the D9 gummies offer 10mg of Delta 9 THC combined with 20 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD for a more balanced experience. Plus, you don’t have to worry about any mysterious ingredients or additives you can’t even pronounce with Canna River—the brand’s gummies are sourced from USA-grown, non-GMO hemp and are rigorously tested to ensure quality, potency and safety.