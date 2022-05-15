CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cannabis-Laced Cheetos Send Six Elementary School Students to the Hospital
MUNCHIES
Read it at KTLA
Six students at Enchanted Elementary School in Perris, CA were hospitalized Thursday after unknowingly ingesting cannabis-laced chips. According to local officials, one student brought a bag of Cheetos to school, which, unbeknownst to the child, contained traces of cannabis. After a student complained of stomach pain and others reported experiencing similar symptoms, staff traced the discomfort back to the contaminated Cheetos. The students were driven to the local hospital in an ambulance and all have since fully recovered. The Sheriff’s Department called the chip fiasco an isolated incident and assured parents that there is no need to remain concerned.