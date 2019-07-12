CHEAT SHEET
GREEN THUMB
Cannabis Plants Found Growing in Front of Vermont Statehouse
At least 34 cannabis plants were discovered growing in the flower beds of the Vermont Statehouse this week, according to police. A visitor is said to have alerted authorities to the plants, which were growing in the beds lining the walkway that leads to the statehouse in Montpelier. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei said police found 34 of the plants, which could either be hemp or marijuana, and state workers may have found even more elsewhere. While hemp could be grown as a cash crop in the state, marijuana is illegal to grow in public. But Romei said he does not think a criminal case will be opened unless “someone comes down and claims” the plants. Similar discoveries were made in years past, but this is the first instance in two years. “This was a humorous thing to come back to off from vacation,” Romei said.