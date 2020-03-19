CHEAT SHEET
    Cannes Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus

    IT’S GOTTA WAIT

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Gareth Cattermole/Getty

    Cannes Film Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the star-studded French film industry event announced on Thursday. The festival said it would be nixing the slated mid-May dates for the event, and instead aim for a slot between the end of June or early July of this year. “At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease,” the festival wrote in a statement. “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known[.]” According to John Hopkins University, France has at least 10,800 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 240 deaths.

