Michigan Cannibal Found Guilty in Horrific Murder of His Grindr Date
HEINOUS
Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence
Michigan’s cannibal killer Mark David Latunski was found guilty of first degree murder Wednesday in the death of Kevin Bacon, a 25-year-old hairdresser who linked up with Latunski via Grindr in 2019. “The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Circuit Court Judge Matthew J. Stewart said of Latunski’s actions on Wednesday, who admitted to cutting his victim’s throat and hanging him from the rafters before eating him. In closing arguments, prosecutors reminded the jury that Latunski had considered purchasing a dehydrator to turn his victim into jerky, and wanted to use his bones for bone meal. Two others had brushes with the killer prior to Bacon’s death, captured in graphic 911 calls in which they described waking up chained in a basement before fleeing for their lives. Latunski originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity before doing a 180 and instead pleading guilty under the direction of his attorney. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 15, when he is expected to be given life in prison for the grizzly murder.