Michigan Cannibal Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
LOCKED AWAY
Nearly three years after he brutally murdered local hairdresser Kevin Bacon on Christmas Eve in 2019, Michigan’s cannibal killer Mark Latunski learned he will spend the rest of his life in prison. The 52-year-old admitted to a shocked court in September to stabbing his 25-year-old Grindr date in the back with a knife at Latunski’s Morrice home, hanging his body from the rafters, and then proceeding to dissect and eat parts of his body. Latunski pleaded guilty to murder and mutilation of a body. “In your sick, twisted mind you probably don’t think you did anything wrong,” Bacon’s mother, Hannah, read in a victim statement to the court prior to Thursday’s sentencing. “This Christmas I hope you suffer like we have.” Latunski, who lured in his victims over an alleged shared violent fetish, was accused but never charged in a slew of other assaults, some of which left his victims banging on neighbors’ doors covered in blood and crying for help.