Finance Exec and GF Won’t Leave Hamptons Mansion, Owner Sues
I AM THE OWNER NOW
The pandemic jeopardized the financial means for many Americans, prompting a nation-wide eviction moratorium. But, for one finance exec, that apparently meant a new way to live rent-free. Cantor Fitzgerald’s Chief Administration Officer Paul Pion and his girlfriend have been living in a Hamptons house for two years and, despite their lease ending last month, they refuse to leave. Now the owner, who has found a buyer for the home, wants them out, a lawsuit alleges. “It looks like an episode of Hoarders,” a source told the New York Post. The lawsuit claims the house has suffered from the couple’s lavish parties, and property appraisers described it as a mess.
The couple is said to be taking advantage of New York’s recent extension of its eviction moratorium, which protects tenants who’ve faced financial hardship from eviction until Aug. 31. To the owner, though, that doesn’t hold water—the couple has a Manhattan home they can use, the source told the Post. Pion, who the lawsuit describes as “an intolerable nuisance,” denies all the claims.