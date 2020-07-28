Cape Cod Lifeguards Contracted Coronavirus After a Party—Then Were Told to Keep Quiet
‘SWEPT UNDER THE RUG’
Supervisors at a Falmouth, Massachusetts beach reportedly told lifeguards to stay quiet after eight were diagnosed with coronavirus. The first lifeguard reportedly tested positive Friday and supervisors learned about the remaining diagnoses over the weekend. According to a former lifeguard, the group tested positive after attending a party last weekend with other members of the town’s beach department. “It shouldn’t be swept under the rug,” the former lifeguard said. “I know how easy it is to get people sick, how intimate the job is.” Acting beach superintendent Maggie Clayton told the town’s Select Board Monday that the guards had been told not to speak about their test results to prevent discussion before supervisors could share the diagnoses with the town government.