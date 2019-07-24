CHEAT SHEET
Rare Tornado Pummels Cape Cod, Leaves ‘Extensive Damage’
Tens of thousands of people are without power after a rare tornado battered Cape Cod on Tuesday, touching down in at least two areas with winds of up to 110 mph. The National Weather Service confirmed the twister late Tuesday, giving it a preliminary “high end EF1” rating. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths as of Tuesday night, but residents of some areas were urged to stay indoors to avoid risks posed by downed trees and power lines. More than 50,000 residents were without power, according to local energy company Eversource. The tornado hit South Yarmouth and Harwich, where “most major roads” were completely shut down and police warned of “extensive damage.” “It is a miracle that there was no significant personal injury,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito told reporters. According to the latest data available from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while more than 1,250 tornadoes strike the U.S. each year, Massachusetts sees only one on average.