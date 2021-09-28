Capital Gazette Gunman Will Never Be Let Out of Prison
THROW AWAY THE KEY
A Maryland judge has sentenced the shooter who killed five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom to five terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The full sentence handed down was six terms of life, plus 345 years, to be served consecutively. “The impact of this case is simply immense,” Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs said. “To say the defendant showed a callous and cruel disregard for the sanctity of human life is simply an understatement.”
Jarrod Ramos, according to prosecutors, acted out of revenge in 2018 after the paper published a story about his harassment campaign against a former classmate. A jury found the 41-year-old criminally responsible in July after he pleaded guilty to 23 charges but maintained he could not be held responsible due to mental illness. The indictment included five counts of first-degree murder, for each of Ramos’ victims—Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith, and Wendi Winters.