Feds Say Accused Capital One Hacker Stole Data From Others, Too
A former Amazon Web Services software engineer charged in a massive Capital One data breach will likely be charged with stealing data from dozens of other companies and organizations, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paige Thompson was arrested last month and accused of swiping information from tens of millions of credit-card applications, including Social Security and bank account numbers. But now, The New York Times reports, federal prosecutors say servers found in her bedroom contained information from 30 other entities, and they expect to bring more charges once their investigation is complete. They cited the additional breaches as a reason why Thompson should not be released on bail.