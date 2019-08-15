CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    IT GETS WORSE

    Feds Say Accused Capital One Hacker Stole Data From Others, Too

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    A former Amazon Web Services software engineer charged in a massive Capital One data breach will likely be charged with stealing data from dozens of other companies and organizations, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paige Thompson was arrested last month and accused of swiping information from tens of millions of credit-card applications, including Social Security and bank account numbers. But now, The New York Times reports, federal prosecutors say servers found in her bedroom contained information from 30 other entities, and they expect to bring more charges once their investigation is complete. They cited the additional breaches as a reason why Thompson should not be released on bail.

    Read it at The New York Times