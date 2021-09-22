MAGA Fan Who Livestreamed Capitol Bomb Threat Found Competent to Stand Trial
‘I FEEL GOOD’
Floyd Roseberry, the man who claimed he had a bomb in his truck while parked near Capitol Hill last month, has been found competent to stand trial. When Roseberry, 49, was asked by the judge how he was doing, he replied that “I feel good,” given the circumstances and seriousness of the case. Roseberry was arrested on Aug. 19 after he drove onto a sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and started livestreaming his grievances against President Joe Biden and other Democrats. He claimed to have a bomb with him, though officers said they found no workable weapon in the truck after a tense, hours-long standoff.
Nevertheless, the threat prompted an evacuation of the Capitol, which is still shaken from the Jan. 6 riot. Roseberry, according to relatives, has a history of mental health problems and violent behavior. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after his arrest and initially given the wrong medication, a problem later rectified by a court-appointed psychologist, who recommended competency. Roseberry pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and making a false explosives threat over the internet. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.