Intoxicated Capitol Cop Detained in Israel After Fistfight, Says Report
PUNCH DRUNK
A U.S. Capitol police officer had too much to drink on an official trip to Israel last month and was detained after getting into a fight, according to a report from ABC News. The report didn’t name the officer, but said he’s a member of the U.S. Capitol Police Dignitary Protection Detail and was in Israel in February to scout out secure locations ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to the Middle East. The officer was reportedly hospitalized by the fight then given a ticket back home. He wasn’t charged. In a statement, Capitol police told ABC News: “On February 14, a United States Capitol Police Dignitary Protection special agent was doing advance work for a Congressional Delegation in Israel when the agent was accused of having a physical altercation while the agent was believed to be under the influence of alcohol.” The force confirmed the officer has been suspended “pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”