Capitol Cops Say MAGA Rioters Sprayed ‘Bear Mace’ in Their Faces
THEY CAME PREPARED
The ragtag MAGA mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol allegedly brought along a secret weapon to take down police officers: bear mace. Three officers spoke to CNN about their harrowing experiences of last Wednesday’s riot—one of them, Officer Christina Laury, said she was temporarily blinded by what is, basically, a super-strength pepper spray that can deter a grizzly. “They were spraying us with what we were calling, essentially, bear mace, because you use it on bears,” said the cop. “It seals your eyes shut.” Another officer, Michael Fanone, said he was on the ground after being tasered by the mob when he heard one of them shout: “Kill him with his own gun.” Fanone said he shouted out to them that he had kids, which appeared to lead some of them to form a protective circle around him. Fanone said of his protectors: “Thank you, but fuck you for being there.”