Capitol-Fleeing Josh Hawley Has Written a Whole Book on ‘Manhood’
‘FLEEING COWARD’
Days after his hometown paper labeled him a “fleeing coward” and a “laughingstock” for sprinting away from the Jan. 6 rioters shortly after egging them on, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has come up with a foolproof way to stop the ridicule. The Missouri senator will set out to own the libs in Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need, a “bold new book,” as its Amazon description reads, that “calls on American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.” The bulk of the book spins off a speech Hawley delivered to the National Conservatism Conference last November, in which he asked: “Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games?” The book is reportedly set to go on sale next May.