Capitol Officer Injured on Jan. 6 Resigns, Citing ‘Trauma’: Report
‘IMMENSE SADNESS’
A U.S. Capitol Police officer who was injured during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. announced over the weekend that he is leaving the force—citing the lasting “trauma” of that day. “It is with immense sadness that I announce my formal separation from the Department effective December 17, 2022 to continue to focus on healing, both physically and mentally, from injuries I sustained in the line of duty on January 6, 2021,” Sgt. Aquilino Gonell wrote in a letter obtained by NBC News. “After speaking with my orthopedic doctor, my mental health providers, and my family, I think it’s in my best interest to take time off away from the daily reminders that keep re-triggering my trauma.” He reportedly suffered injuries on one shoulder, his lower leg and his hands, and testified in front of the House Jan. 6 Committee that rioters called for his execution during the assault.