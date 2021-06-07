Capitol Police Assistant Chief to Resign in Jan. 6 Aftermath
END OF TOUR
The Capitol Police’s second-in-command, who helped plan the department’s unsuccessful attempt at staving off a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, is stepping down, according to sources cited by Roll Call. Chad Thomas, the assistant chief for uniformed operations, has vacated that role, which included overseeing the riot control group that dropped the ball on Jan. 6, and “will be separating from the department,” said an email sent to Congress by Capitol Police Chief of Staff Salley Wood. Thomas’ departure is among a string of resignations that followed the Jan. 6 sacking of the Capitol, including that of Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. Morale has dipped so low since the attack that one 20-year Capitol Police veteran told The Daily Beast he plans to quit the force. “We just need to get people prepared for what’s going to happen next,” he said, adding, “We have done nothing. And I hate to say that, but I’m just being honest.”