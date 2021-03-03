Capitol Police Brace for QAnoners Who Think Trump’s ‘True Inauguration Day’ Is March 4
‘IMMEDIATE STEPS’
QAnoners are setting themselves up for yet another crushing disappointment on Thursday. On March 4, conspiracy theorists believe that former President Donald Trump will somehow return to power to take down a secret cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles. While that is, obviously, very unlikely to happen, Capitol Police are bracing for the arrival of QAnon believers in Washington, D.C. to mark the day. In a statement Tuesday night, the federal law-enforcement agency said it had received “concerning information and intelligence” related to March 4, so it has “taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture.” Up until the 1930s, March 4 was the traditional presidential Inauguration Day. After Trump failed to stop Joe Biden from becoming president in January, conspiracy theorists placed their hopes on March 4 instead.