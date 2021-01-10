U.S. Capitol Police Chief Sund Steps Down Early After Pro-Trump Riot
SUND AND DONE
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has already departed his post, just days after announcing he would step down Jan. 16 following a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to the force’s website, Yogananda Pittman took over as acting chief on Friday. The Capitol Police has been heavily criticized for its role in Wednesday’s insurrection, with lawmakers from both parties calling for an investigation on how rioters were able to breach the legislature. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died after reportedly being beaten by Trump supporters. Another officer, Howard Liebengood, reportedly died by suicide following Wednesday’s riot. “This never should have happened,” Gus Papathanasiou, the chair of the Capitol Police’s union, said in a statement Thursday calling for Sund and Pittman’s resignations. “This lack of planning led to the greatest breach of the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812. This is a failure of leadership at the very top.”