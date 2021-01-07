Capitol Police Have Arrested Woman in a Wheelchair 15 Times—but Not MAGA Mob?
EQUAL JUSTICE?
Actual peaceful protesters who have been cuffed at the Capitol could not believe the cops just let insurrectionists storm in and then walk away.
The pro-Trump thugs who charged up the Capitol steps on Wednesday were met with what seems like a different police department than 32-year-old disability activist Stephanie Woodward has encountered when being arrested at least 15 times.
Woodward had never been left with hard feelings, even after a half-dozen cops lifted her from her wheelchair, carried her out to the street, and set her on the sidewalk with her hands cuffed behind her back.
“I had a job to do and they had a job to do,” she said. “I wasn’t upset they were arresting me.”