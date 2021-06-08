Capitol Police Knew About MAGA Plans to Storm Building Weeks Before Insurrection, Says Report
‘PLANNED IN PLAIN SIGHT’
Capitol Police leaders had at least two weeks of advance warning before armed supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to damning new findings from a bipartisan Senate investigation. The joint report was released Tuesday by the Senate Rules and Administration and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees. According to The Washington Post, it says that Capitol Police intelligence officers were told on Dec. 21 that protesters had been blabbing about their plans to “bring guns” to the protest—and were prepared to use them on any officers who blocked them from breaking in to the building—but that information never reached frontline Capitol Police officers. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), the chairman of the Homeland Security panel, said: “The attack was, quite frankly, planned in plain sight... There were significant, widespread, and unacceptable breakdowns in the intelligence gathering... The failure to adequately assess the threat of violence on that day contributed significantly to the breach of the Capitol.”