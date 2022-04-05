CHEAT SHEET
Capitol Police Nab Pesky Fox After ‘Unprovoked’ Attack on Lawmaker
The U.S Capitol Police said Tuesday it has arrested the fox that has menaced the Capitol this week—but not before it bit a congressman. “I didn’t see it and all of a sudden I felt something lunge at the back of my leg,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) told Punchbowl News. “I jumped and got my umbrella.” Bera said he got a series of rabies shots as a precaution, though it’s generally not needed if the bite does not puncture the skin. Bera managed to have a sense of humor about the “unprovoked” attack. “I expect to get attacked if I go on Fox News, I don’t expect to get attacked by a fox.” Capitol Police had received multiple reports of “aggressive fox encounters” around the building.