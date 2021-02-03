‘Dependable, Humble, Patriotic’: Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick Honored in Rotunda Ceremony
A HERO’S FAREWELL
Almost a month after he lost his life defending the Capitol, Officer Brian Sicknick’s remains returned to the building’s Rotunda on Wednesday for a brief but moving memorial service. “[Brian’s colleagues] will tell you that Brian wouldn’t have liked this attention and that if he were here he’d be the first to puncture this somber moment with his sharp sense of humor,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, adding that Sicknick’s fellow Capitol Police officers described him as dependable and humble, someone who never missed a radio call. He loved his dogs, his girlfriend Sandra, his family, and the New Jersey Devils, he said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said: “We know from his service on the Capitol Police force how patriotic he was.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) were among the Republican lawmakers to attend the ceremony for Sicknick, who died after being hit with a fire extinguisher during the Jan. 6 insurrection. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects late Tuesday night.