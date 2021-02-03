CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Lies in Honor in the Rotunda
R.I.P.
The body of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick arrived Tuesday night at the Rotunda, where his body will lie in honor in recognition of his service. Sicknick was injured during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building, and he succumbed to his injuries a day later. Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle have hailed him as a hero. Sicknick is the fifth private citizen ever to be honored in the Capitol, a practice typically reserved for public officials and military leaders. Authorities have yet to identify the rioters who inflicted the injuries that caused his death.