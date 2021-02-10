New Riot Footage Shows How Hero Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman May Have Saved Mitt Romney’s Life

Read it at The Washington Post
Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, already made famous for redirecting rioters during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, may have also saved Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) life. Security footage first released Wednesday during the Senate impeachment trial of former President Trump shows that Romney was unknowingly headed toward the direction of the rioters after the Senate chamber was evacuated. In the footage, Goodman is seen running down a hallway of the Capitol before passing by Romney, headed the other way. As Goodman passed by Romney, he motioned toward the senator, who immediately turned around and ran in the other direction. After the Jan. 6 riot, Goodman was promoted to acting deputy sergeant at arms of the Senate.