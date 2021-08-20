CHEAT SHEET
Capitol Police Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Exonerated: Internal Report
The officer who shot and killed a woman during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was exonerated in an internal report by the Capitol Police, NBC reports. The unidentified officer was found to be justified in using force against Ashli Babbitt as a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. According to NBC, a memo from the head of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility reads, “no further action will be taken in this matter.” In April, the Justice Department announced it would not charge the officer. Right-wing figures, including Trump, have made Babbitt into a martyr for their cause in recent months.