Cop Who Killed Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt Likely Won’t Be Charged: Report

The Capitol Police officer who killed a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol will likely not be charged with a crime, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Babbitt, an Air Force veteran, was shot while breaking into the Speaker’s Lobby during an attempt to halt the Electoral College certification of President Biden’s 2020 election victory. According to the Journal, investigators determined that the officer—whose name has not been made public—did not act criminally, following a preliminary investigation, though the Justice Department could bring charges later.