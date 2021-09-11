Capitol Police Say Disciplinary Action Recommended for Some Cops After Jan. 6 Internal Probe
‘NO WRONGDOING’
In a press release on Saturday, the United States Capitol Police announced that six officers had been singled out for potential disciplinary action after an internal investigation into the department's handling of the Jan. 6 riot. Out of 38 internal investigations conducted by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, prosecutors found insufficient evidence to incriminate any officers. However, disciplinary action was recommended in six cases: three for conduct unbecoming, one for failure to comply with directives, one for improper remarks, and one for improper dissemination of information. One other case is still pending, and it concerns an official “accused of unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming,” according to the Capitol Police. Officer names, witness names, and complainant names were redacted from the report.