Cops: Armed Man Crashes Into U.S. Capitol, Opens Fire, Then Kills Himself
An unidentified man crashed into the U.S. Capitol Building’s barricade in Washington, D.C. early Sunday morning before opening fire and killing himself, the agency said. The man crashed just after 4 a.m. and the car became engulfed in flames as he was climbing out. He then began firing gunshots into the air. “When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself,” Capitol Police said in their statement. No one was besides the driver was injured. Police said they don’t believe he was targeting members of Congress, who are currently out on recess, but they’re “looking into the man’s background.”