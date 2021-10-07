Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenas ‘Stop the Steal’ Leader Ali Alexander
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed Ali Alexander, one of the leaders of the “Stop the Steal” movement dedicated to overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor. “Stop the Steal” organized the rally that preceded the riot. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the committee, said in a statement, “The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about the events that came before the attack, including who was involved in planning and funding them.” The subpoena targets Stop the Steal LLC as well as Nathan Martin, a co-organizer of the rally. Alexander and Martin are required to comply within two weeks. Several Trump aides have also been subpoenaed, and the former president has directed them to defy the summons.