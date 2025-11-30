Capitol Riot Cop Makes Wild Prediction About How Trump’s Presidency Will End

A former police officer who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 predicted that Donald Trump will flee the destruction he has wrought on his own country and live out his days in relative freedom like Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

Former Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone made the wild prediction about the future of the Trump administration in an interview with journalist Tommy Christopher.

“I foresee he’ll be hopping on that Qatari jet to Saudi Arabia and living out the remainder of his days in some guest house of the Saudi prince,” Fanone said.

“I think things are gonna get a whole hell of a lot worse before they get any better.”

The 45-year old cop was beaten by Trump supporters during the attack on the Capitol building in 2021. He was repeatedly tasered and suffered cardiac arrest and traumatic brain injury as a result.

He has since gone on to author a book, Hold the Line: The Insurrection and One Cop’s Battle for America’s Soul, and to speak out critically against Trump and the Republican party, which he sees as set to lose the upcoming midterm elections and corner Trump.

“People are their most dangerous when they’re cornered and they have nothing left to lose,” Fanone said.

“The likelihood—if there are free and fair elections in 2026—of Donald Trump not being impeached, or at least investigated and having his administration investigated into oblivion, are slim to none".

Fanone testified about the Capitol attack on Jan. 6th, something he said has led to death threats and intimidation from far-right groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

He says Trump is only in power to enrich himself and to get revenge on those who failed to support him last time.

“It’s his war on America. It’s just, ‘I just want to go scorched earth against all Americans for not re-electing me in 2020′,“ Fanone said. ”This is his retribution tour against America."

“He doesn’t give a s--- who he destroys, as long as he stays out of jail, gets his retribution, and makes billions of dollars off of crypto,” he added.

Trump has long been threatening to override the Constitution and run for a third term while his deployment of the military on American streets against civilians have been likened to the actions of a dictator.

“A lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator,” Trump told White House reporters in August.

“I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator. I’m a man with common sense and a very smart person.”

Fanone’s analysis chimes with that of other political commentators, including author Michael Wolff, who believes Trump’s actions will send his administration into a self-destructive tailspin following the midterm elections.

Police at the Capitol building were trying to restrain a crowd who had been at a Trump rally from entering the building and stopping the certification of the election results. Five people died and many more were injured, with some 1,500 arrested.