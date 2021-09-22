Capitol Riot House Investigators Ready to Subpoena Top Trump Aides This Week, Says Report
TIME TO TALK
The House select committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building could authorize subpoenas for top Trump White House aides as early as this week, according to a report from The Guardian. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ex-Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale are named as three of the “likely targets” for a string of imminent subpoena authorizations. Several reports on the events of Jan. 6 place Meadows at Trump’s side as the former president’s supporters overwhelmed Capitol defenses, whereas Scavino had control over Trump’s social-media platforms. A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment on The Guardian’s report, and the newspaper’s sources said plans are not yet finalized.