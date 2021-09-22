CHEAT SHEET
    Capitol Riot House Investigators Ready to Subpoena Top Trump Aides This Week, Says Report

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Reuers/Al Drago

    The House select committee investigating the storming of the U.S. Capitol building could authorize subpoenas for top Trump White House aides as early as this week, according to a report from The Guardian. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ex-Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale are named as three of the “likely targets” for a string of imminent subpoena authorizations. Several reports on the events of Jan. 6 place Meadows at Trump’s side as the former president’s supporters overwhelmed Capitol defenses, whereas Scavino had control over Trump’s social-media platforms. A spokesperson for the select committee declined to comment on The Guardian’s report, and the newspaper’s sources said plans are not yet finalized.

    Read it at The Guardian