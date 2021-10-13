Capitol Riot Panel Subpoenas DOJ Deputy Who Pushed Trump’s Election Lies
TOADIE TO TESTIFY
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department deputy who pushed his department to devote its resources to investigating former President Donald Trump’s unproven claims about widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Clark, the former acting head of the DOJ’s civil arm, also reportedly plotted with Trump to oust then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen. Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said in a statement, “The Select Committee needs to understand all the details about efforts inside the previous administration to delay the certification of the 2020 election and amplify misinformation about the election results. We need to understand Mr. Clark’s role in these efforts at the Justice Department and learn who was involved across the administration. The Select Committee expects Mr. Clark to cooperate fully with our investigation.”