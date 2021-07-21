Cop Rioter Drags Son Into Attempt to Justify Huge Weapons Stash
‘ABOVE THE LAW’
Thomas Robertson, the former Rocky Mount, Virginia, cop accused of taking part in the Capitol riot, was back in court Wednesday, arguing that he shouldn’t lose his bond after police found a huge stash of guns and explosives at his home in June. Prosecutors found multiple guns, a pipe bomb, a grenade, and gun silencers despite a judge banning Robertson from owning weapons while out on bond. Robertson’s son, Hunter, appeared in court to say that he owned one of the guns, but prosecutors said that was inconsistent with what he told the FBI when the gun was seized.
Robertson’s lawyer claimed the pipe bomb and grenade were used to train other police officers and hadn’t been seized in prior checks of his home. But prosecutors said Robertson merely owning those items constituted a violation. “What we have here is a defendant who just thinks he is above the law,” prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said, according to The Roanoke Times. District Judge Christopher Cooper will make a decision on bond at a later date.