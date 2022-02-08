Feds Arrest Capitol Rioter Who Allegedly Shouted ‘Let’s Go!’ While Fighting ‘the Commies’

The Justice Department announced the arrest of the latest Capitol rioter Tuesday: Eric Gerwatowski, 31, of New Hyde Park, New York. He’s been charged with civil disorder, disorderly conduct, entering and remaining on restricted grounds, and a host of other charges for his alleged participation in the riot. According to court documents, Gerwatowski pushed open doors that Capitol Police had forced closed and rallied other rioters to enter the building. “Let’s go,” he allegedly shouted, according to the criminal complaint. He also appeared in multiple videos outside of the Capitol building, allegedly telling one interviewer that he entered the Capitol because “the commies are trying to steal the country.” Gerwatowski is one of more than 725 people arrested for their role in the attack.