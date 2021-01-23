CHEAT SHEET
    Capitol Rioter Also Made Death Threat Against AOC, Feds Say

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    A Texas man who boasted of being at the Capitol riot has also been charged with making a death threat against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Assassinate AOC,” Garret Miller wrote in response to the Democrat’s tweet saying that then-President Trump should be impeached for inciting the insurrection. Miller, of Richardson, also allegedly wrote on social media that the police officer who fatally shot a member of the mob who was breaking into the House chamber is now marked for death. Miller’s lawyer dismissed the violent talk as “misguided political hyperbole” and said his client “certainly regrets what he did.”

