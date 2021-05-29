Capitol Rioter Who Bashed Cops With Skateboard Released From Jail Ahead of Trial
A Capitol rioter who bashed police with a skateboard will be released from jail ahead of trial, Fox 35 Orlando reports. A judge has decided to release Grady Owens because he “did not appear to be a member of any organized group,” according to court documents. He also “dressed casually” and wore “no body armor or tactical gear,” suggesting that he did not necessarily anticipate engaging in violence. The 21-year-old, who is a music production student at Full Sail University, will be assigned home detention. Owens was arrested last month after investigators say a faculty member from his school identified him in a video from the riot, where his attack allegedly caused a concussion in a police officer and an injured pinky finger. Owens faces multiple charges, including assault on a police officer, causing bodily injury, and violent entry of a Capitol building.