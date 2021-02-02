Capitol Rioter Asks Court to Let Her Vacation in Mexico
THE AUDACITY
One of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 is asking a federal court to let her leave the country so she can make the most of a Mexican vacation she booked prior to the insurrection. In a court filing on Monday, Jenny Cudd’s attorneys said their client ”planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees” in Riviera Maya, Mexico, later this month and would like to attend. Cudd, the owner of a Midland, Texas, flower shop, told the court that the trip is “a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses.”
An FBI affidavit alleged that Cudd was one of a number of rioters who broke into the Capitol and paraded around the rotunda. The government claims Cudd published a Facebook video after the riot in which she said, “We did break down the Nancy Pelosi’s office door” [sic] and claimed to have no regrets about her actions. “Fuck yes, I am proud of my actions. I fucking charged the Capitol today with patriots today,” Cudd allegedly said.